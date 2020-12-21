Watch Live: Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit

Watch live as Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow delivers his remarks to attendees at Turning Point USA’s sixth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Marlow is scheduled to speak at 4:00 p.m. EST, and will address students and young activists from across the country that have arrived for the event which kicked off on Saturday evening.

