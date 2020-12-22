Dr. Anthony Fauci Receiving Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine over Pfizer

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed Tuesday he would get vaccinated with the recently approved Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

“There are two out there, there is the Pfizer and the Moderna, I’ll be getting the Moderna vaccine, we just got a shipment in yesterday,” he said in an interview.

Fauci did not explain why he was getting the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer vaccine.

Top officials such as Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden, and other members of congress were vaccinated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in recent days.

Fauci spoke about the vaccine during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday morning. He explained:

It’s sort of a double positive – one, in general, I’m doing it because I want to symbolize to people the importance that everyone gets vaccinated who can get vaccinated, but also it’s a good feeling of accomplishment because this originated in laboratories in my institute.

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, argued a travel ban from the United Kingdom was not necessary, despite reports of a variant of the virus that was 70 percent more transmissible was spreading in the country.

“Travel bans are really rather draconian things to do,” Fauci said, calling it a “dramatic step” that “wasn’t in the cards right now.”

He agreed with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s assertion the different variant of the virus was probably already in the country.

But he urged Americans not to travel during the Christmas season, describing the spread of the virus as “precarious.”

“Try to minimize travel and try to avoid large congregations of people indoors,” he said, adding, “We really do need to hang in there.”