President-elect Joe Biden called a reporter a “one horse pony” after he asked a question about the federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden whether he still believed that the stories about his son being under investigation were “Russian disinformation” and a “smear campaign.”

“Yes, yes, yes,” Biden replied. “God love you, man. You’re a one horse pony. I tell you.”

(Typically the term “one-trick pony” is used to describe someone who focuses intently on one issue)

The president-elect promised that he would not consider the investigation when appointing his Attorney General.

“I promise you. My Justice Department will be totally on it’s own making it’s judgments about how they would proceed,” he said.

Earlier in the press conference, Biden said he would be objective when appointing his nominee to head the Justice Department, despite the federal investigation into his son.

“I guarantee you i’m going to do what I said, the Attorney General of the United States of America is not the president’s lawyer. I will appoint someone who I expect to enforce the law,” he said.