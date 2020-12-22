Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed a drive-in rally in Georgia on Monday, urging potential voters to cast their ballots in the runoff election for U.S. Senate on January 5.

“It is within our power to change the course of the history of this country,” Harris said, addressing a sea of cars at a drive-in rally in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday.

Harris said that by voting for Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, people would change “the balance in the United States Senate.”

“Changing the balance in the United States Senate, which is what this election will do, will make all the difference…as it relates to Medicare, and Medicaid, and expansion here in Georgia, and it would expand coverage for over 500,000 people — half a million people — depending on the outcome of this election,” Harris said.

Harris is not the first person with political clout to stump for the candidates in a pre-runoff campaign visit.

Ivanka Trump rallied in Milton, Georgia, on Monday for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, telling Georgians that by voting Republican, they will save America from an “oppressive government.”

President-elect Joe Biden has also campaigned in the Peach State for the Democrats, and Vice President Mike Pence has also stumped for the Republicans.

Both Democrat candidates Warnock and Ossoff lead over the Republican incumbents in the polls, according to a SurveyUSA poll released this week.