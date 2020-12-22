House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted her plan to give Americans a $600 stimulus check as “significant” Monday, but previously brushed off larger sums as “crumbs.”

During a speech on the House floor, Pelosi took credit for “direct payments” she said were not in the Republican bill.

“I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant and they will be going out soon,” she said prior to the $2.3 trillion bill’s passage.

In 2018, Pelosi dismissed a result of the tax cut legislation championed by President Donald Trump.

Many companies gave out bonuses at the end of the year, many of them $1,000 or more.

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received, versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on, it’s so pathetic,” Pelosi told reporters.

“It’s so pathetic,” she said, adding the bonuses were “insignificant.”

Both the House and Senate passed the deficit-busting bill. It now awaits Trump’s signature — or veto.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled a session on December 29 in anticipation of holding a vote to override a potential Trump veto.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.