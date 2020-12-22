Watch: Reporter Asks Joe Biden if He’ll File for ‘Reelection’ Early Next Year

Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg Politics was already thinking about Joe Biden’s “reelection” during an appearance he made on Tuesday.

Biden, who is not scheduled to be sworn in for another month, was asked if he would be a “lame duck” if he does not file for reelection shortly after the January 20 inauguration.

REPORTER: "Would you consider filing for re-election early next year to show you’re not a lame duck?" BIDEN: "I’m not a lame duck. Watch me." pic.twitter.com/MacJ3qUYXS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

Epstein asked Biden if he was concerned about President Trump “lingering around,” as the prospect of a Trump run in 2024 has been floated.

As Biden smirked, she said, “I see you smiling, but I still have to ask it.”

“Would you consider filing for reelection early next year to show that you’re not going to be a lame duck,” Epstein asked.

“I’m not going to be a lame duck. Just watch me,” Biden responded.

A “lame duck” politician is traditionally in his final term. Biden would be just days or weeks into a first term.

He demurred at the prospect and said the objective is about “the American people.”

“It’s about them. It’s not about me,” he claimed.

As Biden was leaving, Peter Doocey of Fox News asked him if he thought the allegations against his son, Hunter Biden, are “Russian disinformation.”

“Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony,” Biden said.

