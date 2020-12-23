Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) proclaimed that December 24, 2020 — Christmas Eve — will be “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in honor of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s 80th birthday.

“We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Bowser said in a statement, sharing a photo of the White House coronavirus task force member accepting her framed copy of her proclamation.

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

This is not the first honor bestowed on Fauci in the nation’s capital. Over the summer, he was given the honor of throwing the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

As Breitbart News previously reported:

The team invited Fauci to recognize his efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly shortened the baseball season and threatened to cancel it altogether. After his on-camera appearance, Fauci sat in the stands to watch the game and removed his mask. He was also not properly socially distanced (six feet apart) from two other people in the ballpark.

Fauci was later taunted by critics for watching a portion of the game in person without a mask.

“And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work!” tweeted former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, a frequent lockdown critic. “Thanks for the lesson, doc.”