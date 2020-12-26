Applications for New York City gun permits have surged to 9,000 applicants, but the New York Post reports that NYPD approved “fewer than 1,100.”

The Post notes 8,088 of the permit applications came from “first-time pistol and rifle permits” and were submitted since March 22, 2020.

Between March 22, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019, there were 2,562 applications, 1,778 of which were approved. But NYPD has only approved 1,087 of the surging applications this year.

An an0nymous police source discussed violence around NYC and told the Post, “It’s not surprising more people want guns.”

On December 8, 2020, Breitbart News reported that shootings in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) NYC were on track to reach a 14-year high.

The Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) notes that “shootings [are] up 96% this year, and murders up by 39%.”

CPRC observed, “New Yorkers seeing people getting pushed in front of subway trains and getting robbed. They see the violent riots in the city. Their concern about protecting themselves is understandable.”

