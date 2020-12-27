Three people are killed and three others were injured after a gunman opened fired Saturday night at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois.

ABC News reports the shooting occurred at Don Carter Lanes just prior to 7 p.m. The suspected gunman, a “37-year-old white man,” was taken into custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any further information, please contact us at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 815-963-7867. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said, “When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building. No officers fired their weapons we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody. But it’s still to be determined.”

Illinois has a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, and a licensing requirement for gun ownership via Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) cards and a background check is required on the purchase of a gun.

The Illinois State Police list the process for buying a gun in Illinois:

• Buyer must possess a valid FOID card.

• Buyer must verify local firearm ordinance requirements.

• Buyer must display valid FOID card to FFL prior to handling firearm.

• Buyer must complete Federal Form ATF 4473.

• FFL notifies the Illinois State Police (ISP), Firearms Services Bureau to perform

a background check in accordance with state and federal laws.

• FFL receives an “Approval” from ISP to transfer the firearm.

• Buyer must abide by the State of Illinois waiting period before taking possession

of the firearm. The waiting period for a long gun is 24 hours and 72 hours for a

hand gun.

• Upon taking possession of the firearm, the firearm must be unloaded and

enclosed in a case to transport.

