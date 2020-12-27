Concealed Permit Holder Allegedly Shoots Robbery Suspect Dead in Chicago Store

police tape
GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Mark Makela
AWR Hawkins

A concealed carry permit holder allegedly shot and killed a robbery suspect in a Chicago cellphone store Saturday night around 7 p.m.

Fox News reports the concealed permit holder, a 29-year-old man, shot the suspect “at least two times” after the suspect entered the store in Humboldt Park.

CBS Chicago notes the suspect allegedly pulled a gun inside the store and “[demanded] property,” at which point the permit holder opened fire.

Fox 32 notes the permit holder shot the suspect in the chest and abdomen. The suspect was then transported to a hospital where he died.

Police recovered a gun from the concealed carry permit holder and another from the robbery suspect.

