Rocket-Propelled Grenade Launcher Found in Car in California

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies found a rocket-propelled grenade launcher in a car Christmas morning when they responded to a call for a single vehicle accident.

The Mercury News reports the grenade launcher was in a Honda which had been shot. The rear window of the vehicle “had been shattered by a bullet entering through the passenger side, which then struck the inside windshield and landed on the dashboard.”

The driver of the car fled the scene before deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m., but a search of the car uncovered traces of blood between the front seats.

KTLA noted the car is registered to 28-year-old Jesus Rodriquez, a Colton resident who is “on parole for assault with an automatic weapon.”

No information was released as to who the deputies believed was driving the Honda at the time of the accident.

