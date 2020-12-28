Marco Rubio: Can’t Trust Dr. Anthony Fauci – He Is a Liar

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) started the work week on Monday with a social media post casting doubt on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease point person at the National Institute of Health (NIH) who is praised by the left but who has lied about the coronavirus, according the the lawmaker.

And Rubio also said other “elites” in America take pride in telling the public what is good for them and what is not.

“Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March,” Rubio posted on his Facebook page. “Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity.”

“It isn’t just him,” Rubio posted. “Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into “doing the right thing.’”

The thread on Facebook shows that many responded to Rubio’s remarks by claiming that masks do work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus even though people have worn masks for months and the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Others mocked Rubio as being among the elite because he got the coronavirus vaccine while others who are more “essential” are still waiting.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com