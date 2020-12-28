U.S. airports screened well over one million people on Sunday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Two days following Christmas, TSA screened roughly 1.28 million passengers. While that number is still significantly lower than last year’s, it marks the biggest day of travel since officials across the nation began to take serious action against the Chinese coronavirus in March.

According to Reuters, Sunday “was the sixth day in the last 10 that volume surpassed 1 million” despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautioning Americans to avoid nonessential domestic travel as cases of the virus spike across the country.

“Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the CDC said.