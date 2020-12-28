House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday referred to the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending bill, which is among the biggest spending bills passed by Congress, a “down payment on what is needed to crush the virus.”

Congress passed the massive $2.3 trillion government spending bill, which includes $900 billion for coronavirus relief, last week. President Trump announced Sunday evening that he would sign the bill despite objections to billions in “pork,” as the bill includes billions in foreign aid and benefits for special interests.

The legislation, as it stands, only provides $600 in relief checks for the American people, but Trump has been pressing lawmakers to increase the amount to $2,000, and Democrat leaders appear to continue to rally around the call.

“This relief legislation is a down payment on what is needed to crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people and honor our heroes – our health care workers, first responders, transit and sanitation workers and teachers,” Pelosi said in a statement Sunday evening, calling on President Trump to “immediately call on Congressional Republicans to end their obstruction and to join him and Democrats in support of our stand-alone legislation to increase direct payment checks to $2,000, which will be brought to the Floor tomorrow.”

“Every Republican vote against this bill is a vote to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny the American people the relief they need,” she added.

The House is meeting in a rare session on Monday to make the $2,000 relief checks a reality. Votes are not expected until the afternoon:

2) A bill to authorize $2,000 direct payment checks, in accordance with the President’s push last week and an override attempt of the annual defense bill. We don’t expect any action in the House until the late afternoon and no votes before 5 pm et. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020

4) Note that many Republicans opposed such a plan for direct payments. Fox is told by a member of the GOP leadership that the House will likely get the 2/3 vote necessary for passage. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also said on Sunday that “no Democrats” in the Senate will object to increasing payments from $600 to $2,000:

The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 28, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did not directly address the call to increase payments to $2,000 in his Sunday statement, though he did acknowledge the bill is “not perfect”: