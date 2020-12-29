President Donald Trump warned Republicans from blocking bigger direct checks to Americans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump reacted just hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an attempt by Democrats to unanimously approve a House-passed bill to increase direct payments in the coronavirus relief package to $2,000 from $600.

“$600 IS NOT ENOUGH!” Trump wrote.

Trump also urged the Senate to eliminate the Sec. 230 protections in the Communications Decency Act for large tech companies.

“Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election,” he wrote. “Get tough!”

McConnell indicated Tuesday that the Senate would act on the president’s priorities in the coming days, suggesting that he would include a repeal of Sec. 230 and an investigation of the 2020 presidential election together with the expanded payments.

“Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together,” McConnell said Tuesday. “This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus.”

If all three subjects are combined into one bill, it will likely fail to pass the Senate, as Democrats have no interest in revisiting the 2020 election.