Homeowner with Rifle Shoots, Kills 1 of 3 Suspected Robbers

A homeowner armed with a rifle shot and killed one of three suspected robbery suspects Sunday night in his home in Port Arthur, Texas.

4WWL reports police were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night about a possible robbery and shots fired. They arrived to find a suspected robber, 27-year-old Terence Ellies, dead at the scene and learned two other robbery suspects had fled.

The three suspects allegedly forced their way into the home as a female resident of the house was going inside, then allegedly held family members at gunpoint.

The 29-year-old homeowner retrieved a rifle and shot one of the three suspects, causing the second two to run.

Newsweek quoted Port Arthur Police Sergeant Shannon Meaux saying, “The homeowner fired several shots at the suspect, who was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Meaux noted that no one else was harmed during the alleged robbery attempt.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.