Joni Ernst in Georgia: Senate Runoffs Will Determine if America Takes a ‘Socialist Path’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said during a Tuesday campaign rally in Columbus, Georgia, that the Georgia Senate runoffs will determine if America goes down a path towards socialism.

Ernst traveled to Georgia this week to help preserve the Senate Republican majority. During her campaigning in Georgia, she visited Savannah, Columbus, and Albany. This is her third trip to Georgia since the Senate runoff elections.

In Columbus, she urged Republicans to go out and vote to reelect Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA). She emphasized that reelecting the pair would prevent America from moving towards socialism.

Ernst said she wanted to say:

…. just how important it is to turn out the vote on January 5th or at least to get folks to go out and early vote. This election will decide the makeup of the United States Senate. And it is so important that we retain the majority in the Senate as Republicans. Chuck Schumer has stated that we take Georgia, then they are going to change America. We do not want to go down a socialist path we need to keep Dadvid Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Untied States Senate.

Ernst added she spent some time during her life in Georgia, including when she went to now-Columbus State University and when her then-husband served at Fort Benning.

Ernst also mentioned she works with Perdue on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“That’s why we’re working for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to make sure those seats in the United States Senate,” Ernst said.

She continued, “This election will determine the direction of our nation, and I truly believe that we live in the greatest nation on the face of the planet, which is I am supporting Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.”

Ernst also said if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leads the Senate, the country will move towards a more socialist nation with a Democrat-controlled Congress.

“We have opportunities in this nation because of the way our nation was built and developed. If Chuck Schumer is able to gain these seats, he does want to reverse course here in the United States, and we can’t allow that,” she said.

During a stop in Albany, Ernst praised Loeffler for working with her on child care and reducing reliance on China for manufacturing.

“Kelly and I have worked together on child care initiatives, making sure that moms and dads that need that extra support during COVID are getting that extra support. We’ve also worked on initiatives that would bring back businesses to the United States, so we’re not so reliant on China for pharmaceutical and PPE, all of that,” Ernst said.

Ernst added Republicans should go vote in the January runoffs as the “weight of the world is on their shoulders right now.”