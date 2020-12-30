Sen. Josh Hawley Slams Walmart Tweet Calling Him ‘Sore Loser’ for Objecting to Electoral College Results

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed Walmart after a tweet from the company’s corporate account called him a “sore loser” after he said he would object to certifying the electoral college results on January 6.

Hawley, the first senator to say he will object, wrote Wednesday, “Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf.”

Walmart responded, “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate,” along with the hashtag “#soreloser.”

Hawley fired back shortly, “Thanks @Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?”

Hawley, a China hawk, was likely referencing Walmart’s reliance on cheap Chinese factory labor to keep its prices low.

Hawley’s chief of staff, Kyle Plotkin, also wrote, “Hi @Walmart. Can you explain this one?”

Walmart later wrote to Hawley, “The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart began trending shortly after Walmart’s initial tweet.

As pointed out by OANN journalist Jack Posobiec, the American Manufacturing Alliance estimates that Chinese suppliers make up 70 to 80 percent of Walmart’s merchandise, with less than 20 percent for American-made products.

