House Republicans Rush to Join Electoral College Challenge

Nearly 30 Republicans from the United States House of Representatives have vowed to object to the certification of Electoral College votes in favor of Joe Biden on January 6.

On Wednesday, GOP Reps. Jeff Duncan of South Carlina and Randy Weber of Texas voiced their concerns and reasons for objecting to the certification, with Duncan saying in a statement that his oath to protect Americans “comes with the vital role of ensuring the legality of our free and fair election system.”

Reps. Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Joe Wilson (R-SC), along with Rep.-elect Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), announced that they would also object to the certification of the results on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 29 Republicans who serve, or will serve, in the House, along with lone Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), have voiced support for President Donald Trump in objecting to the results. Those who plan to object include:

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep.-elect Jerry Carl (R-AL), Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep.-elect Bob Good (R-VA), Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM), Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Rep.-elect Barry Moore (R-AL), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) , Rep.-elect Burgess Owens (R-UT), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), and Rep.-elect Diana Harshbarger.

Earlier this week, Hawley, the only United States senator who has announced his intent to object to the 2020 Electoral College vote when the results are presented to Congress, said his aim in objecting will be “to highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.”

In a release announcing his decision, Hawley also vowed to “call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures.”

In a segment airing on Saturday, Georgia’s Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene told The Kyle Olson Show that her colleagues will object to electors from six states.

“We refuse to certify a stolen election,” Greene said. “As members of Congress, it’s our duty to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Two House Republicans have also told CNN that they expect more than 140 House Republicans to object to the electoral college certification on January 6.

In an intervciew with Breitbart News Daily and host Alex Marlow, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said that “there may very well be a big fight in Congress over whether the votes of the electors of those states where they changed the rules without legislative action should be accepted.”

Alabama Republican Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville has also signaled he may object to the Electoral College certification on January 6. Earlier this month, Tuberville told Yellowhammer News that he is "always going to support President Trump," adding that "he's the best president of my lifetime and has done more for the people of this country and the state of Alabama than anybody."

“But we want to make sure we do the right thing,” Tuberville added