Murder Surged in Democrat-Controlled Cities During 2020

Murder surged in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, New Orleans, and numerous other Democrat-controlled cities during 2020.

The murder surge was great enough that columnist Byron York observed 2020 was possibly “the worst one year increase in murder ever recorded.”

For example, as of December 20, 2020, the Atlanta Police Department indicated there had been 154 murders in Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ (D) Atlanta, up from 95 in 2019.

And there were 768 killed in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago January 1, 2020, through December 27, 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune. For comparison, the Chicago Police Department noted 491 homicides in the city during 2019.

The Dallas Police Department noted as of December 29, 2020, there had been 262 murders in Mayor Eric Johnson’s (D) Dallas. There were 211 murders in the city during all of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department listed 174 murders in Mayor Quinton Lucas’ (D) Kansas City for 2020, which is up from 151 in 2019.

The New Orleans city government indicates there were 185 homicides in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D) New Orleans January 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020, an increase of 61 of over the 124 witnessed in 2019.

And Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department shows 198 homicides in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) D.C. for 2020, up from 166 in 2019.

On December 29, 2020, Crimealytics’ Jeff Asher reported similar surges in murder in Democrat-controlled cities such as Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Oakland, St. Louis, and Philadelphia, among others:

Final national murder update of 2020: Murder up 36.7% in 57 agencies with data through at least September (though most have data through November). Murder up in 51 of 57, 37 of 58 agencies reporting murder up more than 30%. Spreadsheet here: https://t.co/vEhKHuFNrY pic.twitter.com/5HgVmwGmDS — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) December 29, 2020

On June 29, 2020, Breitbart News reported that the Washington Post tried to undermine President Trump’s claim that the “20 most violent cities are Democrat-run.” Through tireless research the Post was able to show only 17 of the top 20 most violent cities in the U.S. had Democrat mayors.

