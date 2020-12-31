Pennsylvania House Republicans to Contest State’s Electors

Pennsylvania members of the U.S. House of Representatives announced Thursday that they will contest their state’s electors whom declared President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The delegation of congressmen includes: Reps Dan Meuser, Glenn Thompson, Mike Kelly, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, Guy Reschenthaler, John Joyce, and Fred Keller.

In a statement, the lawmakers listed the following reasons for their decision:

Accepting ballots past 8:00 pm on Election Day

Not properly requiring signatures to match those on mail-in ballots or requiring dates

Meanwhile, the matching of signatures was required at a polling site

Authorizing the curing of mail-in ballots with less than a 24-hour’s notice

Only some counties were informed and adhered to this order leaving voters treated unequally from county to county

Authorizing the use of unsecure drop boxes, which is not permitted in statute

Prohibiting certified poll watchers overseeing the canvassing of ballots in Philadelphia

“Until these unlawful practices are acknowledged and corrected, we cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count. The voters of Pennsylvania deserve integrity in the election process and equal protection under the law,” they said.

On November 24, Biden was certified as the winner of Pennsylvania, following several weeks of vote counting and legal challenges by the Trump campaign.

Thursday’s announcement comes one day after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) became the first senator to reveal his opposition to certifying the election for Biden. Hawley explained that he will object to “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.”

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did,” the senator added.

In addition to the Hawley and Pennsylvania House Republicans, the following is a list of Republicans who have expressed support for opposing the election’s certification next month: Rep. Brian Babin (TX), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (AL), Rep. Ted Budd (NC), Rep.-elect Jerry Carl (AL), Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (NC), Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (GA), Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX), Rep.-elect Bob Good (VA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ), Rep. Mark Green (TN), Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (NM), Rep. Jody Hice (GA), Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (TX), Rep.-elect Barry Moore (AL), Rep. Ralph Norman (SC), Rep.-elect Burgess Owens (UT), Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (NJ).