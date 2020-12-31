President Trump Leaves Mar-a-Lago Early for New Year at the White House

President Donald Trump will leave his club at Mar-a-Lago Thursday to return to the White House for the new year.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will return on New Year’s Eve rather than attend their previously scheduled celebration at Mar-a-Lago, according to the president’s schedule. They are due to depart at 11:30 a.m. EST.

The president faces a busy week in the new year as he plans to travel to Georgia on Monday to campaign for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the dramatic run-off election on Tuesday as Republican control of the Senate hangs in balance.

Trump has also signaled a big event for supporters on January 6, as some Republicans in Congress plan to challenge the congressional certification of the election delegates.

Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday he would object to the certification process of Joe Biden as president, which would trigger two hours of debate and a vote by members of the House and the Senate whether or not to count the state’s electoral votes. If other Republicans join him, it could extend the process by several hours.

The attempt to reverse the election is unlikely to succeed, but the president plans to be in Washington during the proceedings. He has also signaled to supporters to join him for the event.

JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

The president has 2o days in 2021 before president-elect Joe Biden’s scheduled inauguration. It remains unknown whether President Trump will attend.