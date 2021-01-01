NYC Hotel Shooting May Be First Homicide of the Year

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a January 1, 2021, New York City shooting which may be confirmed as the first homicide of the year.

The New York Post reports the shooting occurred at the Umbrella Hotel around 1:10 a.m. Friday morning.

Three men–two 20-year-olds and a 40-year-old–were struck by gunfire. One of the 20-year-olds was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other was listed as stable. The 40-year-old was in critical condition.

The shooter remains at large.

Breitbart News noted that murder surged in Democrat-controlled cities during 2020, including in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) NYC.

NYPD indicates NYC had 447 murders in 2020 compared to 317 murders in 2019.

Shootings, fatal and non-fatal combined, surged in NYC in 2020. Breitbart News observed that de Blasio’s NYC s passed the grim threshold of 1,000 shootings for 2020 before the month of August 2020 came to a close. The Post reported NYPD data indicating there had been 1,004 shootings in NYC as of August 30, 2020. There were 537 shootings by that same time in 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.