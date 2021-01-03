One Dead, Others Injured in Texas Church Shooting

One person was killed and others injured after gunman opened fire at a Methodist Church in Winona, Texas, Sunday morning.

KTLV notes that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting was at “Starrville Methodist Church on FM 16.”

Valley Central reported the one fatality and also noted that a suspect was in custody.

This is the scene outside of Starrville Methodist church in Winona where the Smith county sheriffs office says a shooting took place. There are injuries but it’s unknown how many rn. Waiting to speak to the sheriff for more info @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/NFfeRT4aBo — Matt Lackritz (@MattLackritz) January 3, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) released a statement regarding the innocent saying, “Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrible shooting.”

