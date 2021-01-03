President Trump to Award Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump is expected to award Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday, according to a Republican source.

The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Nunes, 47, as the former chairman and the current ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, fought to uncover the origins of the Russian collusion hoax.

Nunes exposed that the “pee dossier” that falsely alleged a broad and longtime conspiracy between Trump and his campaign staff and Russia was in fact paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign as well as the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

That revelation, as well as his investigation into Democrats’ allegations of collusion, led to the eventual unraveling of the Russia collusion hoax and discrediting of its main backers, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Nunes also played a major role in investigating the unmasking of Trump campaign aides and fighting Democrats’ impeachment of Trump.

He delivered a scorching opening statement at the opening of the House impeachment hearing:

This opening statement by Rep. Nunes during the impeachment inquiry MUST be heard. Holy smokes. – Dems behaving like a "strange cult"

– Dems claim to "not know" whistleblower but will block you from saying his name

– "Democrats want to fulfill their Watergate fantasies"

– Sick pic.twitter.com/yJojN1HaEz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2019

Nunes was fiercely attacked by Democrats, Never Trumpers, and members of the media throughout the Russia collusion and impeachment investigations. Progressive groups filed ethics complaints against him, temporarily sidelining him as chairman. Nunes was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Nunes has also fought against Big Tech censorship of conservatives and has sued Twitter and news outlets for defamation. He has become a staunch advocate of using alternate social media websites to Google, YouTube, and Twitter.

