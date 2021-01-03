WATCH: Lauren Boebert Trolls Democrats with Video About Her Glock

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) trolled Democrats in an Arsenal Media Group video about carrying her Glock for self-defense in Washington, DC.

The video shows Boebert walking in different settings on Capitol Hill and in alleyways, reasserting her pledge to carry a firearm “in D.C. and in Congress.”

She notes that “Democrats and the media” are outraged at her intention to be armed for self-defense, but brushes off the anger and speaks directly to Americans, saying, “It’s our job in Congress to defend your rights, including your Second Amendment, and that’s exactly what I’m here to do.”

Boebert points out that D.C. is one of the “top 10 most dangerous cities in our country,” and that the homicide rate and violent crimes “are skyrocketing.”

She points out that she is not escorted to work by armored vehicles. Rather, she is her own security. Boebert adds, “As a 5 foot tall, 100 pound woman, I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security.”

“One of the challenges of working in D.C. is people don’t understand how we live in real America. The Second Amendment is part of our lives. Gun ownership is cherished and it makes our little town safer,” Boebert added.

Why I Will Carry My Glock In Congress Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.Help me FIGHT: https://secure.winred.com/lauren-boebert-for-congress/iwillcarry Posted by Lauren Boebert for Congress on Sunday, January 3, 2021

To Boebert’s point, on December 31, 2020, Breitbart News reported that murder surged in Democrat-controlled cities in 2020. One of those cities was Washington, DC, where there were 198 homicides in 2020 compared to 166 in 2019.

Fox News reported Boebert and 82 others from the U.S. House, a combination of current and incoming members, sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Friday, urging them to protect a 1967 exemption allowing members of Congress to have guns on Capitol Hill.

Boebert also released a statement saying, “I refuse to give up my Second Amendment rights. I’m a 5-foot tall, 100-pound mom with four children and will be walking to work and serving in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing House Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.