Charles Hurt: Georgia Election ‘Is All About Divided Government’

Georgia’s runoff elections for the Peach State’s seats in U.S. Senate are “all about divided government,” declared Charles Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor, Breitbart News columnist, and author of Still Winning: Why America Went All In on Donald Trump-And Why We Must Do It Again, in a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow invited Hurt’s analysis the races between Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) and their respective Democrat challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“You can’t overstate how important this this [sic] race is,” Hurt said. “I understand people who are so profoundly frustrated with the election officials in Georgia and and the whole process. … [Conservatives’] lives don’t revolve around politics in Washington. … Their lives revolve around things that all those things are supposed to be in service of, which is their family, their job, their worship, their kids, their neighbors, their AR-15s. That’s what what life is actually about [for] these people.”

Hurt remarked, “I was talking to a guy from Georgia the other day he was saying, ‘I don’t care. I just want divided and government. [sic] It’s all I want.’ Okay, if you want divided government, you have to crawl over broken glass to vote in this election, because that’s what this is all about.”

“It’s all about divided government,” Hurt added. “If you don’t [vote], you’re going to give one team all the power. I pray I convinced him. I have no idea if I did, but really, you can’t overstate how important it is.”

Hurt credited President Donald Trump with challenging prevailing Beltway orthodoxies regarding international trade, foreign policy, border security, and immigration.

“For whatever faults you want to find about the [Trump], or you don’t like his style about things, he’s the only guy that that points out problems, and then Republicans come along and say, ‘Oh, okay, yeah, this is a problem,’ and then they start to address it,” Hurt remarked. “I really do mean that. I get why people don’t like his style, and I get that there are good Republicans, good conservatives, who don’t like him, but this is what it’s all about.”

Hurt concluded, “It’s all about the fact that [Trump] identifies the problems that Republicans have ignored forever, whether it’s lawlessness on the border, or China, or trade, or the wars, or, in this case, election fraud. Of course it is true that this is a problem that has been around for a long time. I don’t think we’ve ever seen the problem as bad as what we saw in this last election.”

