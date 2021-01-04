Donald Trump: ‘I Hope Mike Pence Comes Through for Us’ on January 6th

President Donald Trump on Monday urged Vice President Mike Pence to oppose the congressional certification of the 2020 election on Wednesday.

“I hope that our great Vice President comes through for us,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Georgia for Republicans Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff election on Tuesday.

Trump referred to Pence’s ceremonial role in the congressional certification of the electoral college vote on January 6th.

“He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump continued lightly, and added, “No, Mike is a great guy.”

Pence faces the awkward task Wednesday of serving as the presiding officer of a joint session of the House and Senate hearing with very little power to stop the process.

Several Republican senators and members of the House plan to contest the election, seeking a ten-day delay of the certification vote.

That could extend the hearing to several hours as members of Congress debate the process.

Pence said at a campaign rally in Georgia on Monday that he looked forward to the hearing.

“I know we all got our doubts about the last election, and I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities,” Pence said.

The crowd applauded wildly after Pence said, “I promise you, come this Wednesday we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.

But after the House and Senate vote is concluded, the hearing must end and Pence is expected to declare the winner of the election after counting the certified electoral college votes.