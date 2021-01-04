President-Elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the State Department, Antony Blinken, formerly advised the nation’s largest tech conglomerates and Wall Street firms, financial disclosure reports find.

Blinken, while at WestEx Advisors, which he co-founded, advised clients such as Big Tech corporations like Facebook, Uber, and LinkedIn, as well as Wall Street firms such as Blackstone, Bank of America, Lazard, and McKinsey & Company.

Also, Blinken advised corporations like Gilead, Boeing, and AT&T, Politico reports:

The disclosures cracked open WestExec’s closely held client list, which the firm had previously refused to divulge. WestExec has paid Blinken nearly $1.2 million over the past two years, according to the filing, with another estimated $250,000 to $500,000 owed for his work this year. [Emphasis added] Blinken has entered into a term sheet to sell his stake in WestExec, which is valued at between $500,000 and $1 million, according to the disclosure. He also plans to divest his stake in WestExec Ventures, a sister venture capital firm, according to the filing. His stake in WestExec Ventures is valued at between $1 million and $5 million. [Emphasis added]

The progressive wing of the Democrat Party has criticized Biden’s “corporate revolving door” of Washington, D.C., insiders and executives with close ties to big business and special interests.

“This is not just a revolving door of private industry, but it’s a revolving door of just the same people for the last 10, 20, 30 years … [there is] just an extreme disdain for this moneyed, political establishment that just rules Washington, D.C. no matter who you seem to elect.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has previously said of Biden’s transition team.

As Breitbart News has reported, Wall Street employees and Big Tech insiders have joined Biden’s transition team as his presidential campaign raked in tens of millions from multinational corporations and big banks over the course of the last year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.