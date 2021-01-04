Democrats will turn America into a one-party country if they win the Senate runoff elections, President Donald Trump said Monday in Dalton, Georgia.

“They’ll make Washington, DC, and other liberal places the 51st, 52nd, 53rd states of the union, guaranteeing the radical left a permanent majority of the U.S. Senate and the House, and the electoral college,” he said at a rally for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“It will make it really a one-party country and the party will be the wrong party,” the president continued:

They will pack the Supreme Court with crazed extremists, and I’m not happy with the Supreme Court. They are not stepping up to the plate … They’re not stepping up. How about that? We don’t have … look at the Supreme Court. President of the United States, I want to file suit … and they said, “Sir, you can’t. You really can’t do that.” Why? So, they have legal reasons. Complex legal reasons. It’s wrong. If you’re the president of the United States and you get defrauded out of an election, you should be able to file a suit. But we can’t do that. They say, “Sir, you don’t have standing.”

President Trump said he was winning by a lot and then, “all of a sudden, I was losing by a little tiny bit, just a little.”

“They can only go so far. They had no idea we were going to do that kind of numbers so that printing press was really moving. And they say I don’t have standing to bring a suit. What kind of a legal system is that? But the Supreme Court has let us down so far,” he commented.

The president also vowed to campaign against Georgia Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, according to Breitbart News.

“I’m going to be here in a year and a half, and I’m going to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state — that I can tell you,” he stated.

Both men are up for reelection in 2022 should they choose to run again.