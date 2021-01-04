Report: Elise Stefanik to Object to Certifying Electoral College Results

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) plans to object to certifying the Electoral College results on Wednesday, according to a report released Monday.

Stefanik told the New York Post she would oppose certifying “contested electors” when Congress meets Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory officially.

“I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6,” the New York Republican’s statement read. “I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our Democratic process.”

“Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election,” the statement continued.

Stefanik said “those questions” remain.

The House Intelligence Committee member joins at least 140 other congressional Republicans who plan to object to certify Biden’s victory, as well as 12 Republican senators led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Hawley’s effort will specifically demand an emergency audit in states with voter fraud. Cruz’s effort is separate from Hawley’s, according to a source familiar with the process, and he wants Congress to appoint an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency ten-day audit of election results in the disputed states.

Cruz circulated his idea to his Senate colleagues and organized a coalition of conservatives who will rally behind him.

Stefanik did not have an official position on an election fraud commission, but was open to the idea.

The Electoral College voted in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in December to make Biden the next President-elect of the U.S.

Although the number of Republican lawmakers supporting the effort to object to the results has grown, the January 6 vote to certify the election results is not likely to be overturned.