Georgia Exit Poll: 3-in-4 GOP Voters Say Presidential Election Was Unfair

The vast majority of Republican voters in Georgia say the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was not conducted fairly, an exit poll for the state’s Senate runoff election reveals.

An exit poll by CNN and Edison Research for the National Election Pool in Georgia’s Senate runoff election — where Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) are facing challenges from Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — found that about 75 percent of Republican voters who voted in the runoff election said the November 3, 2020 presidential election was not conducted fairly in the state of Georgia.

“Among Georgia Republicans who voted in the runoff elections, about three-quarters say that the presidential election in Georgia was not conducted fairly, while more than 9 in 10 Democrats say the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes, was fair,” CNN reports.

Still, about 50 percent of Republican voters in the runoff election said they believe their votes will be tallied accurately on Tuesda, while about 70 percent of swing voters said the same.

In November, as CNN notes, 92 percent of Republicans in Georgia said they believed their votes would be tallied accurately in the presidential election — indicating a big drop in confidence in the electoral process among GOP voters.

According to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Biden won the state by just 0.2 percent against Trump. Biden was declared the winner of Georgia by the Associated Press days after election day.

The CNN exit poll interviewed 5,260 voters in Georgia. The margin of error is +/- two percentage points.

