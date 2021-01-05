Rep. Richard Hudson Introduces National Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) introduced legislation Monday to create national reciprocity for concealed carry license holders.

Hudson’s legislation, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (HR38), would treat concealed carry licenses like driver’s licenses, recognizing the license from one state as valid in the other 49. This would allow the licensee to cross state lines with his or her firearm, knowing it was legal for them to be armed for self-defense just as it is legal for them to drive a car in a state other than their state of residence.

Hudson released a statement to coincide with the introduction of HR38:

Our Second Amendment rights do not disappear when we cross state lines, and H.R. 38 guarantees that. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021 is a common sense solution to provide law-abiding citizens the right to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits. I am especially proud to have such widespread and bipartisan support for this measure and will work with my colleagues to get this legislation over the finish line.

The reciprocity legislation has 154 co-sponsors.

Hudson put forth national reciprocity legislation in 2017 and it passed in the House but was never taken up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

In 2018 Breitbart News interviewed Hudson about his national reciprocity push while at the NRA convention in Dallas, Texas:

Rep. Hudson reintroduced national reciprocity legislation on January 3, 2019.

