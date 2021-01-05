Advisers to President-elect Joe Biden signaled Tuesday they were privately skeptical of Democrat chances in winning the Georgia Senate runoff election.

“Privately, Biden’s team does not expect to win the races, according to Democratic officials,” Politico reported, but clarified that they were “more optimistic about their chances than they were weeks ago.”

In the 2020 election, Sen. David Perdue received about 88,000 votes more than his Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her primary opponent Rep. Doug Collins earned more than 636,000 votes than their Democrat opponent Rev. Raphel Warnock.

What Democrats are watching is whether Trump supporters show up for Loeffler and Perdue or remain politically disaffected and stay home.

State Republicans such as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have publicly challenged President Trump’s repeated assertions that the presidential election in Georgia was stolen from him through voter fraud.

But at his rally on Monday, Trump urged supporters to get out and vote for the two Georgia Republican senators.

“Kelly fights for me, David fights for me, that I can tell you,” he said, adding, “the whole world is watching the people of Georgia tomorrow and you got to swamp ’em because everything is so crooked.”