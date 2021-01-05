Jim Inhofe, Tim Scott Won’t Object to Electoral College Certification

Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announced Tuesday that they will not object as Congress convenes Wednesday when it is expected to certify the Electoral College in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“My job on Wednesday is clear, and there are only two things I am permitted to do under the Constitution: ensure the electors are properly certified and count the electoral votes, even when I disagree with the outcome,” Inhofe said in the statement. “To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office—that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do.”

In a separate statement, Scott said he will also vote to certify Biden as winner of the Electoral College.

“As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors,” Scott said in a statement first obtained by Axios.

The South Carolina Republican added: “Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud. Importantly, I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice. For their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day.”

