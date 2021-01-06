Chad Wolf: ‘Violent Opportunists at the U.S. Capitol Grounds Must Be Held Accountable’

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP …
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf spoke out amid the violence and chaos descending upon the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, declaring that the “violent opportunists” breaching the Capitol “must be held accountable.”

“Violence in any form is unacceptable. NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation,” Wolf said Wednesday afternoon as protesters descended on the U.S Capitol, triggering a lockdown of the complex and the use of tear gas in the Rotunda. Guns have also been drawn on the House floor:

A shooting victim has also been transported from the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.

“Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means,” he added:

According to CNN’s Josh Campbell, the Defense Department “has received a request from the US Capitol Police for additional DC National Guard forces, but a decision has not been made whether to send resources”:

However, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that the National Guard is on its way, per President Trump’s direction:

The request follows protesters breaching the Capitol, forcing evacuations.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” Trump said as the chaos continued to unfold:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.