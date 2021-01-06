Capitol Chaos: Mike Pence Evacuated as Protesters Storm Building

Security evacuated Vice President Mike Pence from the Capitol Wednesday after protesters broke into the building to disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 electoral college results.

Hours before the session of Congress, Pence told lawmakers he would not reject any states’ electoral votes, resisting calls from the President to do so.

“I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no Vice President in American history has ever asserted such an authority,” he wrote.

The last audible words from the Senate feed: "The protesters are in the building." pic.twitter.com/9CRTbXvkE7 — Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) January 6, 2021

As Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson was reporting live, she was ordered to the basement due to a “bomb threat” or “people storming the capitol”:

DEVELOPING: During a live report, Newsmax TV's @EmeraldRobinson moved to the Capitol basement due to a 'bomb threat' near the Rotunda. @JohnFBachman https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/9BNDsoUNqp — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 6, 2021

Several protesters entered the Senate chamber and occupied the Senate president’s chair:

