Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a brief press conference Wednesday that Democrat talent “that’s been bottled up for so long will be unleashed” if Democrats are in control of the Senate.

Schumer repeated many of the talking points made in his formal statement, declaring victory for Senate Democrats in the wake of Raphael Warnock defeating GOP incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff leading Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) by less than half of a percentage point in a race that remained uncalled as of Wednesday morning:

Schumer said one of the first agenda items, in the event of an Ossoff victory, will be to deliver $2,000 checks to American families, while praising the Democrat candidates and their “first-rate” campaigns.

The New York lawmaker said he had already spoken to “President[-elect Joe] Biden” and pledged to him that, as majority leader, Biden will have a “partner in me and my caucus” — one that is ready, willing and able to achieve a “forward-looking agenda” with a Democratic Senate, House, and President.

“So much talent” in Congress that has been “bottled up” over the past four years will be “unleashed,” he continued.

“They haven’t really been allowed to participate and put legislation on the floor. Now that is all going to be — all that talent that’s been bottled up for so long will be unleashed, and you’ll see amazing things coming out of our new chairs and subcommittee chairs,” Schumer told reporters, adding that the Democrats will be able to “showcase” their talents and accomplish great things, which he said “excites” him.

Schumer credited victories to the Democrat candidates and their agenda, although Ossoff had not been formally declared the winner at the time of his remarks.

He said Democrats made it clear that they “wanted to help the American people” while accusing Trump and the GOP of playing games — a likely reference to the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) objection of the standalone measure to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

People want help and bold action and realized that the Democrat candidates would “join a Democratic caucus that wanted to do it,” he added, reiterating that $2,000 checks will be “one of the first things we do once our new senators are seated.”

Schumer told reporters he had not talked to McConnell Wednesday morning and took limited questions, adding that people will ultimately hear what he has to say on the floor later in the day as both chambers meet to count and certify the electoral votes.