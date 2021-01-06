Congressional Republicans Rush to Condemn Violence Outside Capitol

Republican members of Congress rushed to condemn the violence that broke out during Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote from within the United States Capitol.

“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law,” said Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton. “God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.”

This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 6, 2021

“United States Capitol Police saved my life,” said Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise. “Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent.”

United States Capitol Police saved my life. Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

“Every American has the right to peacefully protest,” said Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck. “But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are.”

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/sRUMJleIEn — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

“To those storming the Capitol – I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) prior to being evacuated.

To those storming the Capitol – I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

“There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill,” said Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. “This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Rubio also called on President Donald Trump to deliver “resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

“Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault,” Rubio wrote in a tweet. “It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform,” said Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. “Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it.”

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat,” said freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. “Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

“Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police,” said Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.