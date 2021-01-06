DC Chaos: Police Use Tear Gas in Capitol Rotunda, Lawmakers Don Gas Masks

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by …
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Police have fired tear gas in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and distributed gas masks to lawmakers after protesters breached the building, forcing the complex into a lockdown.

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown following protesters clashing with police and breaching barriers, making their way into the building as Congress held a joint session to count and certify the 2020 Electoral College vote. According to several reports, tear gas has been dispersed and lawmakers have been given gas masks.

“We’ve been given gas masks on the House floor. Tear gas has been used in the Rotunda,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said:

“They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) tweeted:

Trump has called on protesters to “stay peaceful,” and several GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), have similarly urged deescalation:

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” the president urged amid the chaos:

The Senate has gaveled out, with Vice President Mike Pence being escorted away, according to reports. There are also reports of House lawmakers being evacuated:

Several photos show protesters in the chamber, with one reportedly yelling, “Trump won that election!”:

This story is developing.

