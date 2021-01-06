Donald Trump Argues for Voter ID After Republican Loss in Georgia

President Donald Trump called for voter ID in America’s elections Wednesday morning, responding to presumed Democrat victories in Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

“Even Mexico uses Voter I.D.,” Trump wrote on Twitter, suggesting that it was time for stronger voter laws in the United States.

Trump reacted to the news that Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler lost her runoff bid for reelection in Georgia to Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock. Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff declared victory in the Senate runoff race with Republican Sen. David Perdue, but the race remains too close to call.

