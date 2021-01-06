House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Urges ‘Peaceful’ Protest, Thanks Police

Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty …
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted his gratitude to the Capitol Police for “protecting the People’s House” Wednesday and urged attendees at the March to Save America to remain “peaceful.”

“Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People’s House,” McCarthy stated. “Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful.”

Protesters broke through police barricades at the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress is to vote on certifying the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Hill reporter Jonathan Easley, McCarthy also called into Fox News to say, “This is so un-American. … Anyone involved in this, if you’re hearing me, hear me loud and clear – this is not the American way. This is not protected by the First Amendment. This must stop now.”

