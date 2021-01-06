Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) announced that she will draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, adding that the president should be “removed from office.”

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” tweeted Rep. Omar on Wednesday.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” the congresswoman added.

Omar’s tweet comes moments after President Trump urged his supporters to “go home” after protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 electoral college results.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election stolen from us,” said President Trump.

“But you have to go home now,” he added. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

Rep. Omar’s tweet also arrives in the wake of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which appear will end up putting Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate.

Last year, President Trump was cleared by the U.S. Senate of all charges in his impeachment trial.

