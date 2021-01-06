***Live Updates*** U.S. Capitol Descends into Chaos on Day of Electoral College Certification

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty …
Win McNamee/Getty, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty
Joshua Caplan

The U.S. Capitol has descended into chaos as Trump supporters at the March to Save America clashed with police.

Several crowds stormed barricades outside Congress, where lawmakers are convening to vote on the certification of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election. The Library of Congress has been evacuated amid violent clashes.

Follow Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

2:26 P.M. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Trump supporters storming Capitol: “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

2:25 P.M. Vice President Mike Pence has been ushered out of Senate.

