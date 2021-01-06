Vice President Mike Pence decried supporters of President Donald Trump after they stormed Capitol Hill to protest the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins,” Pence said. “Freedom wins, and this is still the people’s house.”

Pence spoke shortly after 8:00 p.m. once the joint session of Congress resumed, about six hours after it was disrupted.

“Today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol, but thanks to the swift efforts of US Capitol Police, federal, state, and local law enforcement, the violence was quelled,” Pence said.

Although Pence evacuated the Senate chamber when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, he remained in the building until it was cleared of protesters.

Pence condemned the violence that took place, including the loss of life of one woman who was shot and killed in the building.

The vice president also thanked the Capitol police officers for keeping members of Congress safe during the disruption.

“God bless the lost, the injured, and the heroes that were forged this day,” he said.

Pence concluded by asking that God bless America, and added, “Let’s get back to work.”