President Donald Trump returned to the White House after his speech at a rally protesting the 2020 presidential election, despite telling supporters he would join them by marching to Capitol Hill to protest the election.

“After this, we are going to walk down, and I will be there with you, we are going to walk down, anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women,” Trump said.

It is highly unusual for a president to personally walk down the street for security reasons, especially as part of a protest.

Trump pointedly criticized establishment Republicans who voiced their opposition to Congressional protests of the electoral college vote.

“We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he said. “You have to show strength, you have to be strong.”

After the speech, Trump’s motorcade returned to the White House with the president presumably in his vehicle.

Trump spoke for about an hour and ten minutes to the crowd of supporters, revisiting his claims of election fraud in several important swing states.

“Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy,” Trump said.