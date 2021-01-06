Protesters Storm Senate Chamber: ‘Trump Won That Election!’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol …
Supporters of President Trump stormed into the United States Capitol building on Wednesday and headed to the Senate chambers, where one took to the dais and shouted: “Trump won that election!”

Photos captured by reporters show protesters entering the Senate chambers ahead of a vote where lawmakers were set to certify the 2020 presidential election for President-Elect Joe Biden.

The intruders shouted taunts at Vice President Mike Pence and took photos of themselves flexing at the seat normally occupied by the Senate Majority Leader, according to journalists in the room.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The protests came after the “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C. where Trump spoke to supporters and urged lawmakers to not certify the presidential election results.

