Senate Rejects Objection to Arizona Electoral Votes 6-93

The Senate overwhelmingly rejected an objection to Arizona’s electoral votes with a final vote of 6-93.

Those who voted to object to the state’s electoral votes included Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Kennedy (R-LA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS). and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

The objection proceedings that began earlier today were disrupted after President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed Capitol Police to protest the election, storming the Capitol Hill building.

Eight Republican senators previously signaling support for the protest of state electors changed their minds after the disruption, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Kelly Loeffler, James Lankford, Bill Haggerty, Steve Daines, Mike Braun, Cynthia Lummis, and Sen. Ron Johnson.

The hearing was resumed about six hours later after Capitol Hill police and federal and local law enforcement cleared the building of protesters.

Many Senate Republicans condemned the violence and some even criticized their Republican colleagues for protesting the electoral votes that were certified by the states.

Sen. Mitt Romney drew applause from his colleagues after he said that the incident earlier in the day was an “insurrection” that “shook him to the core.”

“The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth,” he said.

He condemned his Republican colleagues for continuing to protest the vote.

“Those who chose to continue to support this dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate Democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a frequent ally of the president, said that he had had enough protests of the vote.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my god I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president,” he said. “All I can say is count me out. I’ve had enough.”

The senate continued Wednesday evening debating a second objection to the election results from Pennslyvania. That vote will be held later this evening.