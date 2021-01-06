Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger Resigns

Deputy National Security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 election.

Matt Pottinger was a prominent force in the administration on the president’s aggressive stance against China and stood for Hong Kong’s protests for freedom.

Pottinger intended to resign on Election Day, according to Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs who broke the news of his resignation, but he was convinced to stay by Trump’s National Security adviser Robert O’Brien.

Media reports included O’Brien on a list of Trump officials who were considering resigning after Trump supporters stormed the capitol to protest the election.

Other officials announcing their resignations included First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, and White House social secretary, Rickie Nicet.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,” Grisham said in a statement.