U.S. Capitol Locked Down, Senate Gavels Out as Trump Supporters Breach Building

Protesters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Hannah Bleau

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after crowds of Trump supporters breached the building, breaking through barriers and clashing with police as lawmakers gather for a joint session of Congress to count and certify the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Videos show protesters clashing with police as they attempt to storm the building, triggering evacuations. The U.S. Capitol is currently on lockdown, according to several reports:

There are also reports that they have “gaveled out the Senate” due to protesters breaching barricades, leading to Vice President Mike Pence being pulled from the Senate chamber:

This story is developing.

